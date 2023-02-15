Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat will be hitting the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 13, Butler posted 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 112-108 loss against the Nuggets.

In this article, we look at Butler's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.9 22.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 5.6 Assists 5.5 5.0 4.9 PRA 34.5 32.9 33.2 PR 28.5 27.9 28.3 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.8% of his team's total makes.

The Heat rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.7. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 98.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ninth in the NBA, conceding 112.4 points per game.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nets are the third-ranked squad in the league, allowing 22.9 assists per contest.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 34 26 8 1 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.