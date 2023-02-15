How to Watch the South Florida vs. UCF Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Florida Bulls (22-5) will try to build on a six-game road winning stretch at the UCF Knights (11-11) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
South Florida vs. UCF Scoring Comparison
- The Bulls score an average of 70.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 63.1 the Knights allow.
- South Florida has a 16-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.8 points.
- South Florida has put together a 19-2 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.
- The 61.8 points per game the Knights average are only 2.9 more points than the Bulls allow (58.9).
- When UCF puts up more than 58.9 points, it is 11-2.
- UCF's record is 10-6 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|East Carolina
|W 72-48
|Yuengling Center
|2/4/2023
|@ SMU
|W 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Houston
|L 71-69
|Yuengling Center
|2/15/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|2/18/2023
|SMU
|-
|Yuengling Center
|2/22/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Yuengling Center
