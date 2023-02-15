The South Florida Bulls (22-5) will try to continue a six-game road winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (11-11) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UCF vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulls' 70.3 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 63.1 the Knights allow.
  • When South Florida gives up fewer than 61.8 points, it is 16-0.
  • South Florida is 19-2 when it scores more than 63.1 points.
  • The 61.8 points per game the Knights record are just 2.9 more points than the Bulls allow (58.9).
  • UCF is 11-2 when scoring more than 58.9 points.
  • UCF is 10-6 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 East Carolina L 68-54 Addition Financial Arena
2/8/2023 @ Cincinnati W 60-57 Fifth Third Arena
2/11/2023 @ Memphis L 50-48 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
2/15/2023 South Florida - Addition Financial Arena
2/18/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
2/21/2023 Temple - Addition Financial Arena

