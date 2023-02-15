How to Watch the UCF vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Florida Bulls (22-5) will try to continue a six-game road winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (11-11) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season:
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices
UCF vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Bulls' 70.3 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 63.1 the Knights allow.
- When South Florida gives up fewer than 61.8 points, it is 16-0.
- South Florida is 19-2 when it scores more than 63.1 points.
- The 61.8 points per game the Knights record are just 2.9 more points than the Bulls allow (58.9).
- UCF is 11-2 when scoring more than 58.9 points.
- UCF is 10-6 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|East Carolina
|L 68-54
|Addition Financial Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|W 60-57
|Fifth Third Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 50-48
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|2/15/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|Temple
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
