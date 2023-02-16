Thursday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (20-4) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-12) going head to head at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 74-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Middle Tennessee, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Owls are coming off of a 68-56 loss to Louisiana Tech in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Florida Atlantic 52

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

Against the North Texas Lady Eagles on December 29, the Owls picked up their best win of the season, a 66-61 home victory.

Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins

80-75 at home over UAB (No. 193) on February 2

76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on January 11

70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on December 13

67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on December 2

81-66 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on January 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights