Thursday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (20-7) and Syracuse Orange (16-10) squaring off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 74-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

Their last time out, the Seminoles lost 84-70 to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 74, Syracuse 62

Florida State Schedule Analysis

When the Seminoles defeated the Duke Blue Devils, the No. 69 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 70-57 on January 29, it was their signature win of the year so far.

The Seminoles have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 34th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida State is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Seminoles are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-72 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 12

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 14/AP Poll)) on December 29

99-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 1

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 21

92-77 at home over Florida (No. 49) on November 16

