Florida State vs. Syracuse Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (20-7) and Syracuse Orange (16-10) squaring off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 74-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
Their last time out, the Seminoles lost 84-70 to Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Florida State vs. Syracuse Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 74, Syracuse 62
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- When the Seminoles defeated the Duke Blue Devils, the No. 69 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 70-57 on January 29, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- The Seminoles have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 34th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida State is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Seminoles are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on January 12
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 14/AP Poll)) on December 29
- 99-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 1
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 21
- 92-77 at home over Florida (No. 49) on November 16
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles average 82.6 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per contest (253rd in college basketball). They have a +416 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.
- Florida State's offense has been less effective in ACC action this year, scoring 77.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 82.6 PPG.
- The Seminoles put up 87.4 points per game at home, compared to 77.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Florida State is giving up 59.4 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 74.5.
- The Seminoles' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 72.9 points a contest compared to the 82.6 they've averaged this season.
