The Florida Gators (14-11) travel to face the South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Florida vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gators' 69.5 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 49 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Florida is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.

Florida is 14-10 when it scores more than 49 points.

The Gamecocks score 14.9 more points per game (82.5) than the Gators give up (67.6).

South Carolina has a 22-0 record when scoring more than 67.6 points.

South Carolina's record is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 47.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Gators concede defensively.

The Gators make 37.8% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida Schedule