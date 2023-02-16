The Austin Peay Governors (8-19, 2-12 ASUN) will try to end a 10-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 5-9 ASUN) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The Dolphins have dropped four games in a row.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Jacksonville vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Governors have averaged.

This season, Jacksonville has a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.9% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 190th.

The Dolphins' 64.2 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 72 the Governors give up to opponents.

When Jacksonville allows fewer than 67.3 points, it is 11-4.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville is scoring more points at home (67.7 per game) than away (61.4).

The Dolphins concede 57.4 points per game at home, and 67.7 away.

At home, Jacksonville sinks 6.8 triples per game, 0.2 more than it averages away (6.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.9%).

Jacksonville Schedule