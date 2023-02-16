North Florida vs. Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-11) versus the North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-17) at UNF Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-61 in favor of Jacksonville State. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Lady Ospreys head into this matchup after a 78-73 loss to Lipscomb on Saturday.
North Florida vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
North Florida vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 64, North Florida 61
North Florida Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Ospreys defeated the Liberty Lady Flames, the No. 81 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-58 on January 12, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
- The Lady Ospreys have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (six).
North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 28
- 54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 335) on December 1
North Florida Performance Insights
- The Lady Ospreys have been outscored by 12.1 points per game (scoring 58.4 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball while allowing 70.5 per contest to rank 315th in college basketball) and have a -277 scoring differential overall.
- North Florida's offense has been less productive in ASUN contests this season, scoring 57.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 58.4 PPG.
- The Lady Ospreys are putting up 68.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 17.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (51).
- North Florida cedes 68.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.3 away from home.
- The Lady Ospreys have been scoring 55.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 58.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
