Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-12) and Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-13) going head to head at Alabama A&M Events Center has a projected final score of 62-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama A&M, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Wildcats are coming off of a 77-52 loss to Jackson State in their last game on Monday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama A&M 62, Bethune-Cookman 61
Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Wildcats' best win this season came in a 69-66 victory against the Alabama State Lady Hornets on January 28.
- Bethune-Cookman has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (10).
Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 at home over UAPB (No. 272) on January 16
- 59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on February 4
- 55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on January 30
- 68-60 at home over Alcorn State (No. 283) on February 11
- 63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 287) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights
- The Lady Wildcats put up 61.2 points per game (259th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per outing (200th in college basketball). They have a -86 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.8 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Bethune-Cookman has averaged 63.2 points per game in SWAC action, and 61.2 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Wildcats are averaging 1.4 fewer points per game at home (60.2) than away (61.6).
- Bethune-Cookman concedes 62.3 points per game at home, and 67.9 away.
- The Lady Wildcats are averaging 61.1 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 0.1 fewer points than their average for the season (61.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.