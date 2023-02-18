Saturday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (21-4) and Florida International Panthers (12-12) going head to head at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 76-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Middle Tennessee, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on February 18.

Last time out, the Panthers lost 67-58 to Rice on Saturday.

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Florida International 58

Florida International Schedule Analysis

On January 19, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, a 72-70 victory over the UTEP Miners, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 116) in our computer rankings.

Florida International has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 185) on February 2

71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 185) on January 5

51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 193) on January 21

86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 202) on December 31

91-89 on the road over UAB (No. 210) on January 7

Florida International Performance Insights