Saturday's game at Swisher Gymnasium has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-11) squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (10-14) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-61 win for Jacksonville State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Dolphins dropped their most recent game 54-47 against Kennesaw State on Thursday.

Jacksonville vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 63, Jacksonville 61

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Dolphins took down the Austin Peay Governors 55-52 on February 11.

Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins

82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 206) on November 19

75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 256) on November 27

77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 295) on January 2

71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on December 3

74-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 328) on December 29

Jacksonville Performance Insights