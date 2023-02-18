The Nashville Predators (25-21-6) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Florida Panthers (28-24-6) on February 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL.

The Panthers have a 5-4-1 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 38 goals while allowing 33 in that time. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in three goals (10.3% success rate).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Panthers vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Predators 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+100)

Predators (+100) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.4)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 28-24-6 record overall, with a 3-6-9 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Florida has 19 points (7-3-5) in the 15 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Panthers recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Florida finished 0-10-1 in the 11 games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Panthers are 27-9-5 in the 41 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 59 points).

In the 20 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it went 9-7-4 to record 22 points.

In the 34 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 17-16-1 (35 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 21 games, going 10-8-3 to record 23 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 6th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.69 26th 23rd 3.43 Goals Allowed 2.98 14th 1st 36.1 Shots 30.9 19th 23rd 32.5 Shots Allowed 33.8 27th 14th 21.9% Power Play % 16.6% 28th 25th 75.3% Penalty Kill % 79.7% 16th

Panthers vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSSO, and BSFL

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

