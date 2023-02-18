South Florida vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the South Florida Bulls (23-5) and the SMU Mustangs (15-8) clashing at Yuengling Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 68-55 victory for heavily favored South Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on February 18.
Last time out, the Bulls won on Wednesday 73-44 over UCF.
South Florida vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Florida vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 68, SMU 55
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Bulls defeated the No. 17 Texas Longhorns, 70-65, on December 2.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.
- South Florida has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulls are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 28) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 37) on December 21
- 67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 66) on January 28
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 66) on January 11
- 58-56 on the road over Houston (No. 77) on January 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls outscore opponents by 12.1 points per game (scoring 70.4 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball while allowing 58.3 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +339 scoring differential overall.
- South Florida is scoring 70.4 points per game in conference action this year, which is the same as its overall average.
- In home games, the Bulls are posting 6.0 more points per game (74.3) than they are away from home (68.3).
- Defensively, South Florida has been better in home games this year, giving up 54.3 points per game, compared to 58.9 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Bulls have been scoring 70.0 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 70.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.