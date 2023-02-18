How to Watch the South Florida vs. SMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The SMU Mustangs' (15-8) AAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the South Florida Bulls (23-5) at Yuengling Center. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
South Florida vs. SMU Scoring Comparison
- The Mustangs score 5.9 more points per game (64.2) than the Bulls allow (58.3).
- When SMU gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 14-5.
- SMU is 12-3 when it scores more than 58.3 points.
- The 70.4 points per game the Bulls average are 12.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (58.1).
- South Florida has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 58.1 points.
- South Florida has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.
- The Bulls shoot 44% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Mustangs allow defensively.
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ SMU
|W 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|2/12/2023
|Houston
|L 71-69
|Yuengling Center
|2/15/2023
|@ UCF
|W 73-44
|Addition Financial Arena
|2/18/2023
|SMU
|-
|Yuengling Center
|2/22/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Yuengling Center
|3/1/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.