Sunday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (21-7) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13) matching up at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 76-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Seminoles earned a 78-65 victory against Syracuse.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 76, Georgia Tech 61

Florida State Schedule Analysis

On January 29, the Seminoles picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-57 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25.

The Seminoles have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida State is 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-72 at home over NC State (No. 24) on January 12

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on December 29

76-75 over Purdue (No. 40) on November 25

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 21

78-65 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on February 16

Florida State Performance Insights