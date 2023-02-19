Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-9) against the Syracuse Orange (16-11) at JMA Wireless Dome should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Miami (FL). Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Hurricanes' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 59-54 win over Clemson.
Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Syracuse 69
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Hurricanes took down the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies, 77-66, on January 8.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.
- Miami (FL) has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on February 9
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on January 5
- 59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 70) on February 16
- 69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 70) on February 2
- 55-43 at home over Wake Forest (No. 80) on January 15
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes have a +237 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game, 72nd in college basketball, and are giving up 62.3 per outing to rank 123rd in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Miami (FL) has put up 66.8 points per game in ACC play, and 71.4 overall.
- The Hurricanes score 74.2 points per game at home, and 66.2 on the road.
- Miami (FL) is giving up fewer points at home (59.8 per game) than away (67.1).
- The Hurricanes have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 64.1 points per contest, 7.3 fewer points their than season average of 71.4.
