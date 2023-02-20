Monday's game features the Alabama State Lady Hornets (13-12) and the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-14) matching up at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 65-64 victory for Alabama State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.

The Lady Wildcats are coming off of a 50-48 loss to Alabama A&M in their last outing on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 65, Bethune-Cookman 64

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Lady Wildcats took down the Alabama State Lady Hornets at home on January 28 by a score of 69-66.

Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 at home over UAPB (No. 273) on January 16

59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on February 4

55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 278) on January 30

63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 290) on January 7

68-60 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on February 11

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights