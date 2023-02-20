Panthers vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 20
The Anaheim Ducks (17-33-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Florida Panthers (28-25-6) on the road on Monday, February 20 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, BSFL, and BSSC.
Over the last 10 contests for the Panthers, their offense has put up 39 goals while their defense has allowed 34 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with three goals (10.3% success rate).
Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Monday's game.
Panthers vs. Ducks Predictions for Monday
Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 5, Ducks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-390)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-3.3)
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 28-25-6 record overall, with a 3-6-9 record in games that have required overtime.
- Florida is 7-3-5 (19 points) in its 15 games decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Panthers recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Florida finished 0-10-1 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Panthers have scored three or more goals 42 times, and are 27-10-5 in those games (to record 59 points).
- In the 21 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 9-8-4 record (22 points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Florida is 17-17-1 (35 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 21 times, and went 10-8-3 (23 points).
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|7th
|3.44
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|31st
|25th
|3.49
|Goals Allowed
|4.16
|32nd
|1st
|36.1
|Shots
|29.5
|26th
|24th
|32.4
|Shots Allowed
|39.2
|32nd
|14th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|16.3%
|30th
|25th
|74.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|73%
|30th
Panthers vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, BSFL, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
