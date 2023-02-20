The Anaheim Ducks (17-33-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Florida Panthers (28-25-6) on the road on Monday, February 20 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, BSFL, and BSSC.

Over the last 10 contests for the Panthers, their offense has put up 39 goals while their defense has allowed 34 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 29 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with three goals (10.3% success rate).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Monday's game.

Panthers vs. Ducks Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 5, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-390)

Panthers (-390) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-3.3)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 28-25-6 record overall, with a 3-6-9 record in games that have required overtime.

Florida is 7-3-5 (19 points) in its 15 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Panthers recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Florida finished 0-10-1 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals 42 times, and are 27-10-5 in those games (to record 59 points).

In the 21 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 9-8-4 record (22 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Florida is 17-17-1 (35 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 21 times, and went 10-8-3 (23 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 7th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.46 31st 25th 3.49 Goals Allowed 4.16 32nd 1st 36.1 Shots 29.5 26th 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 39.2 32nd 14th 22.2% Power Play % 16.3% 30th 25th 74.8% Penalty Kill % 73% 30th

Panthers vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, BSFL, and BSSC

TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, BSFL, and BSSC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

