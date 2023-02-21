UCF vs. Temple Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest features the Temple Owls (10-15) and the UCF Knights (11-13) clashing at Addition Financial Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 64-62 victory for Temple according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 21.
The Knights lost their last game 63-57 against East Carolina on Saturday.
UCF vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
UCF vs. Temple Score Prediction
- Prediction: Temple 64, UCF 62
UCF Schedule Analysis
- The Knights' best win this season came in a 59-56 victory over the Wichita State Shockers on January 15.
- UCF has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
UCF 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 200) on December 1
- 60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 209) on February 8
- 67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 216) on December 20
- 79-74 at home over Samford (No. 233) on November 26
- 67-41 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on November 27
UCF Performance Insights
- The Knights average 60.9 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (157th in college basketball). They have a -64 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.6 points per game.
- UCF's offense has been less productive in AAC contests this season, averaging 53.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 60.9 PPG.
- In home games, the Knights are posting 12.3 more points per game (66.0) than they are away from home (53.7).
- UCF surrenders 58.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 70.2 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Knights have been putting up 52.1 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 60.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
