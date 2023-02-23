Thursday's game at KSU Convocation Center has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (26-3) taking on the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-58 victory for heavily favored FGCU.

The Eagles are coming off of a 55-42 victory over Austin Peay in their last outing on Saturday.

FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

FGCU vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: FGCU 75, Kennesaw State 58

FGCU Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Liberty Lady Flames on January 2, the Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 70-53 home victory.
  • FGCU has 14 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 110) on December 18
  • 68-60 over San Diego (No. 121) on November 20
  • 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 18
  • 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 153) on November 26
  • 55-42 at home over Austin Peay (No. 155) on February 18

FGCU Performance Insights

  • The Eagles' +621 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 56.9 per contest (32nd in college basketball).
  • FGCU has averaged 3 more points in ASUN action (81.3) than overall (78.3).
  • The Eagles are scoring fewer points at home (78.2 per game) than on the road (80.8).
  • In 2022-23 FGCU is allowing six fewer points per game at home (52.5) than on the road (58.5).
  • While the Eagles are posting 78.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 82.6 a contest.

