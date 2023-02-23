Florida vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7) versus the Florida Gators (14-13) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
Last time out, the Gators lost 90-79 to LSU on Sunday.
Florida vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 72, Florida 62
Florida Schedule Analysis
- Against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Gators picked up their signature win of the season on December 11, a 76-73 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gators are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-52 over Green Bay (No. 60) on November 24
- 77-73 over Houston (No. 76) on November 26
- 73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 114) on January 22
- 61-54 at home over Texas A&M (No. 122) on February 2
- 55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 122) on January 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators average 69.4 points per game (97th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (296th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, Florida tallies fewer points per game (62.9) than its season average (69.4).
- The Gators are scoring 74.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (61.5).
- Florida surrenders 63.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 75.6 on the road.
- The Gators have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 60.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 8.6 points fewer than the 69.4 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.