The Florida Atlantic Owls (24-3, 14-2 C-USA) will host the UTSA Roadrunners (8-20, 2-15 C-USA) after victories in 15 straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 25th.

The Owls put up only 2.4 more points per game (77.7) than the Roadrunners allow (75.3).

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 16-1.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Florida Atlantic has played better at home this year, averaging 80.9 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Owls are surrendering 1.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than away from home (66.6).

In home games, Florida Atlantic is draining 0.8 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than away from home (9.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).

