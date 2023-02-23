Thursday's contest that pits the UTEP Miners (17-8) against the Florida International Panthers (12-13) at Don Haskins Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-62 in favor of UTEP, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Panthers are coming off of an 85-46 loss to Middle Tennessee in their last outing on Saturday.

Florida International vs. UTEP Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida International vs. UTEP Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UTEP 73, Florida International 62

Florida International Schedule Analysis

  • The Panthers' best win this season came in a 72-70 victory against the UTEP Miners on January 19.
  • Florida International has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on February 2
  • 71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 194) on January 5
  • 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 197) on December 31
  • 51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 198) on January 21
  • 91-89 on the road over UAB (No. 212) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida International Performance Insights

  • The Panthers' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.3 points per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (300th in college basketball).
  • Florida International scores fewer points in conference play (63.8 per game) than overall (68.3).
  • At home the Panthers are putting up 71.4 points per game, 8.6 more than they are averaging on the road (62.8).
  • In 2022-23 Florida International is giving up 4.6 fewer points per game at home (67.8) than away (72.4).
  • The Panthers are putting up 57.5 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 10.8 fewer points than their average for the season (68.3).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.