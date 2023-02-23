The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (22-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on ACC Network Extra.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles average 23.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Demon Deacons give up to opponents (59.1).

When Florida State gives up fewer than 59.0 points, it is 9-0.

Florida State has put together a 22-6 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.

The Demon Deacons record 8.0 fewer points per game (59.0) than the Seminoles give up (67.0).

Wake Forest is 7-0 when scoring more than 67.0 points.

Wake Forest's record is 14-12 when it allows fewer than 82.3 points.

This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 32.2% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Seminoles concede.

The Seminoles make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida State Schedule