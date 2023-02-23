Florida State vs. Wake Forest Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the Florida State Seminoles (22-7) squaring off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13) at 6:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 win for Florida State.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Seminoles claimed an 80-66 victory over Georgia Tech.
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 71, Wake Forest 62
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- The Seminoles' best win of the season came in a 70-57 victory versus the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on January 29.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Seminoles are 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- Florida State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on December 29
- 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 12
- 76-75 over Purdue (No. 44) on November 25
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on December 21
- 78-65 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on February 16
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles put up 82.3 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per outing (250th in college basketball). They have a +443 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game.
- In conference play, Florida State is putting up fewer points (78.1 per game) than it is overall (82.3) in 2022-23.
- The Seminoles average 86.3 points per game at home, and 77.5 away.
- At home Florida State is giving up 60.2 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than it is away (74.5).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Seminoles are averaging 72.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 82.3.
