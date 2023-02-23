The Louisville Cardinals (20-9) take the court against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-10) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in ACC play.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up seven more points per game (71.3) than the Cardinals allow (64.3).

When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 73.6 points, it is 16-4.

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Miami (FL) is 12-5.

The Cardinals average 10.7 more points per game (73.6) than the Hurricanes give up (62.9).

Louisville is 18-4 when scoring more than 62.9 points.

Louisville has a 17-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.

The Cardinals are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (44.3%).

Miami (FL) Schedule