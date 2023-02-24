Gabe Vincent will take the court for the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a 116-105 loss to the Nets (his previous action) Vincent produced 21 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Vincent, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.0 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.6 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.2 PRA 18.5 14.9 16.6 PR 15.5 12.3 14.4 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.4



Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.7 per contest.

Vincent is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Vincent's Heat average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's slowest with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.6 points per game, the Bucks are the sixth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bucks are the best squad in the league, giving up 22.8 assists per game.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 34 7 3 1 1 0 3 1/14/2023 40 27 3 2 5 0 5 1/12/2023 41 28 3 6 5 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.