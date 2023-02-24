The Miami Heat (32-27) are monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of a Friday, February 24 game against the Milwaukee Bucks (41-17) at Fiserv Forum, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat's last game on Wednesday ended in a 116-105 loss to the Nets. Bam Adebayo scored 24 points in the Heat's loss, leading the team.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Out Knee 12.0 4.3 5.3 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Wrist), Pat Connaughton: Questionable (Calf), Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score an average of 108.3 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 111.6 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Miami is 15-6.

The Heat are scoring 107.9 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 0.4 fewer points than their average for the season (108.3).

Miami knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.4% from deep (28th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat's 108.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in the NBA, and the 108.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -3.5 221.5

