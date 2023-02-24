How to Watch the Panthers vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 24
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers welcome in the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, February 24, with the Sabres having been victorious in three consecutive road games.
Check out the Panthers-Sabres game on ESPN+, BSFL, MSG-B, and SportsNet.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, MSG-B, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/16/2023
|Sabres
|Panthers
|4-1 FLA
|10/15/2022
|Sabres
|Panthers
|4-3 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 209 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
- The Panthers' 207 total goals (3.4 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 37 goals during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|57
|28
|50
|78
|48
|26
|41.7%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|59
|30
|22
|52
|37
|26
|44.4%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|49
|16
|34
|50
|28
|38
|54.8%
|Brandon Montour
|58
|10
|38
|48
|29
|22
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|60
|21
|24
|45
|32
|29
|44.5%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have given up 197 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- The Sabres' 209 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them second in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|56
|39
|36
|75
|24
|31
|42.1%
|Alex Tuch
|56
|27
|34
|61
|23
|41
|47.9%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|55
|14
|47
|61
|47
|30
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|53
|22
|34
|56
|28
|23
|47.8%
|Dylan Cozens
|55
|20
|28
|48
|11
|30
|48.7%
