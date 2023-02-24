The Florida Panthers welcome in the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, February 24, with the Sabres having been victorious in three consecutive road games.

Check out the Panthers-Sabres game on ESPN+, BSFL, MSG-B, and SportsNet.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, MSG-B, and SportsNet

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/16/2023 Sabres Panthers 4-1 FLA 10/15/2022 Sabres Panthers 4-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 209 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

The Panthers' 207 total goals (3.4 per game) rank fourth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 57 28 50 78 48 26 41.7% Carter Verhaeghe 59 30 22 52 37 26 44.4% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 49 16 34 50 28 38 54.8% Brandon Montour 58 10 38 48 29 22 - Sam Reinhart 60 21 24 45 32 29 44.5%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have given up 197 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

The Sabres' 209 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Sabres have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.

Sabres Key Players