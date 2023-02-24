Tyler Herro Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Bucks - February 24
Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Herro's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|20.5
|20.6
|20.5
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.7
|5.3
|Assists
|4.5
|4.4
|4.5
|PRA
|29.5
|30.7
|30.3
|PR
|25.5
|26.3
|25.8
|3PM
|2.5
|3.0
|2.7
Looking to bet on one or more of Tyler Herro's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Bucks
- Herro is responsible for taking 15.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.1 per game.
- Herro is averaging 8.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Herro's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.6.
- The Bucks give up 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.
- Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Bucks are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 22.8 per game.
- Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the league.
Tyler Herro vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/4/2023
|38
|24
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Herro or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.