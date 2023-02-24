Tyler Herro and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Herro totaled 23 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 107-103 win versus the Magic.

If you'd like to make predictions on Herro's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.6 20.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.3 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.5 PRA 29.5 30.7 30.3 PR 25.5 26.3 25.8 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Tyler Herro's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Bucks

Herro is responsible for taking 15.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.1 per game.

Herro is averaging 8.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Herro's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.6.

The Bucks give up 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 22.8 per game.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 38 24 5 6 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Herro or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.