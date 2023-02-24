Victor Oladipo and the rest of the Miami Heat will be facing off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Oladipo put up five points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 100-97 win versus the Cavaliers.

Let's look at Oladipo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Victor Oladipo Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.2 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 3.5 4.1 Assists 2.5 3.9 4.8 PRA -- 18.6 19.6 PR 11.5 14.7 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1



Victor Oladipo Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Victor Oladipo has made 4.0 shots per game, which adds up to 4.6% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 5.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Oladipo's Heat average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's slowest with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Bucks give up 111.6 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks have allowed 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are No. 1 in the league, conceding 22.8 per game.

The Bucks are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Victor Oladipo vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 36 20 2 5 2 0 3 1/12/2023 33 14 8 8 2 0 1

