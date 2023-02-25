Saturday's game between the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-15) and Southern Lady Jaguars (12-13) matching up at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bethune-Cookman, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Wildcats fell in their last outing 74-71 against Alabama State on Monday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 62, Southern 60

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Lady Wildcats beat the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers on the road on February 4 by a score of 59-49.

Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 at home over UAPB (No. 267) on January 16

69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on January 28

55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on January 30

63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 289) on January 7

68-60 at home over Alcorn State (No. 291) on February 11

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights