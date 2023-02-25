The Southern Lady Jaguars (12-13) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-15) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It airs at 1:30 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Scoring Comparison

The Lady Jaguars score an average of 56.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lady Wildcats allow to opponents.

When Southern gives up fewer than 61.1 points, it is 9-3.

When it scores more than 64.7 points, Southern is 8-0.

The Lady Wildcats put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (61.1) than the Lady Jaguars allow (62.6).

When Bethune-Cookman totals more than 62.6 points, it is 8-3.

Bethune-Cookman has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.4 points.

