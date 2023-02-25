The Southern Lady Jaguars (12-13) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-15) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It airs at 1:30 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Jaguars score an average of 56.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lady Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When Southern gives up fewer than 61.1 points, it is 9-3.
  • When it scores more than 64.7 points, Southern is 8-0.
  • The Lady Wildcats put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (61.1) than the Lady Jaguars allow (62.6).
  • When Bethune-Cookman totals more than 62.6 points, it is 8-3.
  • Bethune-Cookman has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.4 points.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/13/2023 Jackson State L 77-52 Moore Gymnasium
2/18/2023 @ Alabama A&M L 50-48 Alabama A&M Events Center
2/20/2023 @ Alabama State L 74-71 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
2/25/2023 Southern - Moore Gymnasium
2/27/2023 Grambling - Moore Gymnasium
3/4/2023 Florida A&M - Moore Gymnasium

