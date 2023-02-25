Saturday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (27-3) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-12) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57, with heavily favored FGCU coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Eagles took care of business in their last outing 82-56 against Kennesaw State on Thursday.

FGCU vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

FGCU vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 71, Jacksonville State 57

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win this season came in a 70-53 victory on January 2 over the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, FGCU is 14-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 109) on December 18

68-60 over San Diego (No. 126) on November 20

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 144) on November 18

63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 144) on November 26

55-42 at home over Austin Peay (No. 152) on February 18

FGCU Performance Insights