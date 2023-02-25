See the injury report for the Miami Heat (32-28), which currently has two players listed, as the Heat prepare for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (18-43) at Spectrum Center on Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Heat dropped their last outing 128-99 against the Bucks on Friday. Jimmy Butler totaled 23 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Out Knee 12.0 4.3 5.3 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Heat Season Insights

The 108.2 points per game the Heat put up are 10.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (118.8).

Miami has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 118.8 points.

The Heat have been putting up 106.8 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 108.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Miami connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.6 fewer than its opponents (13.2). It is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (28th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.8%.

The Heat's 108.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in the NBA, and the 108.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 226.5

