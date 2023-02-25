Saturday's contest that pits the North Alabama Lions (13-14) against the North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-18) at Flowers Hall is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-57 in favor of North Alabama, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Ospreys are coming off of an 84-76 victory against Kennesaw State in their last outing on Saturday.

North Florida vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

North Florida vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 72, North Florida 57

North Florida Schedule Analysis

The Lady Ospreys defeated the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 99-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-58 win on January 12 -- their signature win of the season.

North Florida has eight losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the country.

North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

84-76 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 223) on February 18

74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 225) on January 28

54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on December 1

79-62 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 346) on January 5

North Florida Performance Insights