The South Florida Bulls (12-16, 5-10 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-18, 5-10 AAC) at Yuengling Center on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

South Florida vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

In South Florida's 25 games with a set total, 19 have hit the over (76%).

The Bulls are 14-11-0 against the spread this season.

South Florida (14-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 56% of the time, 20% more often than SMU (9-16-0) this year.

South Florida vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 73.3 143.8 72.8 147.6 138.2 SMU 70.5 143.8 74.8 147.6 141.1

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

South Florida has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have hit the over eight times.

The Bulls have won eight games against the spread in conference play this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Bulls score 73.3 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 74.8 the Mustangs allow.

South Florida has an 11-1 record against the spread and a 9-5 record overall when putting up more than 74.8 points.

South Florida vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 14-11-0 19-6-0 SMU 9-16-0 17-8-0

South Florida vs. SMU Home/Away Splits

South Florida SMU 7-9 Home Record 7-8 4-6 Away Record 1-8 3-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 9-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-8-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 9-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-1-0

