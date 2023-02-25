Saturday's game at KSU Convocation Center has the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-15) taking on the Stetson Hatters (12-17) at 2:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 66-60 victory for Kennesaw State, who are favored by our model.

The Hatters' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 69-62 loss to Jacksonville State.

Stetson vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Stetson vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 66, Stetson 60

Stetson Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Hatters beat the Austin Peay Governors at home on February 16 by a score of 53-48.

Stetson has eight losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins

61-40 over Albany (No. 201) on November 27

57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 225) on February 4

50-48 at home over Bellarmine (No. 302) on January 26

67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 304) on December 11

77-61 at home over Furman (No. 317) on November 19

Stetson Performance Insights