UCF vs. Cincinnati Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the UCF Knights (12-13) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-18) at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 65-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCF, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 25.
In their last outing on Tuesday, the Knights secured a 57-53 win over Temple.
UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
UCF vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCF 65, Cincinnati 59
UCF Schedule Analysis
- The Knights took down the Temple Owls in a 57-53 win on February 21. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UCF is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.
UCF 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-56 at home over Wichita State (No. 143) on January 15
- 67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 202) on December 1
- 60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 208) on February 8
- 67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 214) on December 20
- 79-74 at home over Samford (No. 233) on November 26
UCF Performance Insights
- The Knights average 60.7 points per game (267th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (144th in college basketball). They have a -60 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
- In conference tilts, UCF tallies fewer points per contest (54.2) than its season average (60.7).
- Offensively the Knights have fared better at home this year, putting up 65.4 points per game, compared to 53.7 per game in road games.
- UCF surrenders 58.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 70.2 away from home.
- The Knights have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 53.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.1 points fewer than the 60.7 they've scored this year.
