Saturday's game that pits the UCF Knights (12-13) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-18) at Addition Financial Arena has a projected final score of 65-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCF, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 25.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Knights secured a 57-53 win over Temple.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

UCF vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 65, Cincinnati 59

UCF Schedule Analysis

The Knights took down the Temple Owls in a 57-53 win on February 21. It was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UCF is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.

UCF 2022-23 Best Wins

59-56 at home over Wichita State (No. 143) on January 15

67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 202) on December 1

60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 208) on February 8

67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 214) on December 20

79-74 at home over Samford (No. 233) on November 26

UCF Performance Insights