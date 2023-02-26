Sunday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (17-11) against the Florida Gators (15-13) at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 26.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Gators earned an 81-77 win over Alabama.

Florida vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Florida vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 71, Florida 62

Florida Schedule Analysis

On February 23 versus the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33) in our computer rankings, the Gators captured their best win of the season, an 81-77 victory at home.

The Gators have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

The Tigers have tied for the 70th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 11

61-52 over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 24

77-73 over Houston (No. 77) on November 26

73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 117) on January 22

55-48 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 130) on January 1

Florida Performance Insights