The Queens Royals (17-14, 7-11 ASUN) welcome in the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-14, 7-11 ASUN) after dropping three home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023.

FGCU vs. Queens Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

FGCU vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

FGCU vs. Queens Betting Trends

FGCU is 13-17-0 ATS this season.

The Eagles are 4-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Queens has covered 12 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

The Royals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 27 times this season.

