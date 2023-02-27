Florida State vs. North Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 27
The Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 7-11 ACC) will attempt to halt a six-game home losing skid when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8 ACC) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Florida State matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Florida State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Florida State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-7.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-7)
|151.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|North Carolina (-7.5)
|151.5
|-310
|+230
Florida State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Florida State has compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Seminoles have been an underdog by 7 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
- North Carolina is 9-20-0 ATS this season.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times this season.
Florida State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +60000
- While our computer ranking puts Florida State 182nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 101st.
- The Seminoles were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +60000, which is the biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +60000, Florida State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
