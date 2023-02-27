The Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 7-11 ACC) will attempt to halt a six-game home losing skid when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8 ACC) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Florida State matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Florida State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Florida State has compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Seminoles have been an underdog by 7 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

North Carolina is 9-20-0 ATS this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 29 times this season.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 While our computer ranking puts Florida State 182nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 101st.

The Seminoles were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +60000, which is the biggest change in the country.

With odds of +60000, Florida State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

