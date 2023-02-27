Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 108-103 loss to the Hornets, Butler totaled 28 points and six assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Butler, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.9 21.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.8 4.7 Assists 5.5 5.0 5.2 PRA 31.5 32.7 31.5 PR 26.5 27.7 26.3 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the 76ers

Butler has taken 14.0 shots per game this season and made 7.2 per game, which account for 12.2% and 13.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Butler's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 100.1 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.7 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 110.4 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers have given up 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers allow 23.7 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers are second in the NBA, conceding 11.2 makes per contest.

Jimmy Butler vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/12/2022 43 32 8 4 2 2 1 5/10/2022 35 23 9 6 2 0 1 5/8/2022 42 40 3 6 2 2 2 5/6/2022 38 33 10 2 1 0 2 5/4/2022 37 22 6 12 1 0 2 5/2/2022 30 15 9 3 1 0 2 3/21/2022 35 27 5 6 0 0 1 3/5/2022 33 21 4 5 1 1 2 1/15/2022 35 8 5 9 0 1 2

