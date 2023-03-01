How to Watch the Florida vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) will be attempting to end a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Florida Gators (16-13) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Florida vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 67.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Gators allow.
- When Kentucky gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 6-5.
- Kentucky is 9-5 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
- The 69.5 points per game the Gators put up are just 0.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (69.3).
- When Florida totals more than 69.3 points, it is 10-6.
- Florida has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
- This season the Gators are shooting 37.9% from the field, 9.2% lower than the Wildcats concede.
- The Wildcats make 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 11.7% less than the Gators' defensive field-goal percentage.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|LSU
|L 90-79
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/23/2023
|Alabama
|W 81-77
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Missouri
|W 61-52
|Mizzou Arena
|3/1/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.