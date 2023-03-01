The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-19) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the South Florida Bulls (25-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Florida vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Bulls score 7.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (63.3).

When South Florida allows fewer than 60.3 points, it is 16-0.

When it scores more than 63.3 points, South Florida is 22-2.

The 60.3 points per game the Bearcats average are just 1.0 more point than the Bulls give up (59.3).

When Cincinnati totals more than 59.3 points, it is 8-3.

Cincinnati's record is 8-14 when it allows fewer than 71.2 points.

This year the Bearcats are shooting 43.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulls concede.

The Bulls make 43.8% of their shots from the field, 7.9% lower than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Florida Schedule