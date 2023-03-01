Tyler Herro's Miami Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time out, a 101-99 win over the 76ers, Herro tallied eight points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Herro, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.5 21.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.7 5.2 Assists 3.5 4.3 4.0 PRA 27.5 30.5 30.7 PR 23.5 26.2 26.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.3



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Tyler Herro has made 7.4 shots per game, which adds up to 14.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 20.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Herro's opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.0 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Conceding 110.2 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 23.7 per contest, sixth in the league.

Conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Tyler Herro vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 35 8 3 2 2 0 1

