UCF vs. Tulsa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (16-12) versus the UCF Knights (13-13) at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulsa, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Knights came out on top in their last matchup 64-54 against Cincinnati on Saturday.
UCF vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UCF vs. Tulsa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulsa 68, UCF 60
UCF Schedule Analysis
- The Knights picked up their signature win of the season on January 15, when they took down the Wichita State Shockers, who rank No. 133 in our computer rankings, 59-56.
UCF 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-53 at home over Temple (No. 143) on February 21
- 67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 210) on December 1
- 64-54 at home over Cincinnati (No. 213) on February 25
- 60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 213) on February 8
- 67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 222) on December 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UCF Performance Insights
- The Knights put up 60.8 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per outing (137th in college basketball). They have a -50 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.0 points per game.
- In AAC action, UCF has averaged 5.9 fewer points (54.9) than overall (60.8) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Knights are scoring 11.6 more points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (53.7).
- In 2022-23 UCF is allowing 12.1 fewer points per game at home (58.1) than on the road (70.2).
- While the Knights are scoring 60.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 54.1 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.