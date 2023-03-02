Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-11) going head-to-head against the Florida International Panthers (12-15) at 7:00 PM (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 win for Louisiana Tech, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Panthers head into this matchup on the heels of an 85-79 loss to UTSA on Saturday.
Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 69, Florida International 65
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Panthers defeated the UTEP Miners at home on January 19 by a score of 72-70.
- Florida International has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 180) on January 21
- 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 203) on January 5
- 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 203) on February 2
- 84-81 at home over UAB (No. 217) on February 4
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers' -38 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (316th in college basketball).
- Florida International is posting 65.4 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3.7 fewer points per game than its overall average (69.1).
- The Panthers post 71.4 points per game at home, compared to 65.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Florida International is ceding 67.8 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 74.5.
- The Panthers' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 61.6 points a contest compared to the 69.1 they've averaged this season.
