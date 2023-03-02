Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (18-11) and the Boston College Eagles (16-16) matching up at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 2) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 win for Miami (FL).
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Hurricanes earned an 85-74 victory against Virginia.
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 71, Boston College 63
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- The Hurricanes beat the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies in a 77-66 win on January 8, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Hurricanes have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 21) on February 9
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 5
- 59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 16
- 69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 60) on February 2
- 85-74 at home over Virginia (No. 78) on February 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (scoring 71.3 points per game to rank 73rd in college basketball while giving up 63.5 per contest to rank 156th in college basketball) and have a +225 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Miami (FL) tallies fewer points per game (67.3) than its season average (71.3).
- In home games, the Hurricanes are putting up 9.3 more points per game (74.8) than they are in road games (65.5).
- Defensively, Miami (FL) has been better in home games this season, ceding 60.6 points per game, compared to 68.4 away from home.
- The Hurricanes' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 66.6 points a contest compared to the 71.3 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.