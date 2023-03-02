The Florida Panthers (30-26-6) take on the Nashville Predators (29-23-6) at BB&T Center on Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO. The Panthers took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Panthers vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-165) Predators (+140) 6.5

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 44 times this season, and have finished 23-21 in those games.

Florida is 15-8 (winning 65.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 37 times.

Panthers vs. Predators Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 212 (5th) Goals 167 (26th) 213 (24th) Goals Allowed 173 (12th) 45 (9th) Power Play Goals 34 (23rd) 58 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (14th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida went over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 212 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.

The Panthers rank 24th in total goals against, allowing 3.4 goals per game (213 total) in NHL action.

They're ranked 19th in the league with a -1 goal differential .

