Panthers vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (30-26-6) take on the Nashville Predators (29-23-6) at BB&T Center on Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO. The Panthers took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Panthers vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-165)
|Predators (+140)
|6.5
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 44 times this season, and have finished 23-21 in those games.
- Florida is 15-8 (winning 65.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 37 times.
Panthers vs. Predators Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|212 (5th)
|Goals
|167 (26th)
|213 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|173 (12th)
|45 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (23rd)
|58 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|38 (14th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida went over in five of its last 10 contests.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 212 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.
- The Panthers rank 24th in total goals against, allowing 3.4 goals per game (213 total) in NHL action.
- They're ranked 19th in the league with a -1 goal differential .
